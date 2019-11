WALES SLAVIO I ZAKOMPLICIRAO SKUPINU S VATRENIMA: Bale i društvo srušili Azere i ostali u igri za Euro

Russia 1-4 Belgium FT:

⚽️ T. Hazard (E. Hazard)

⚽️ E. Hazard (Lukaku)

⚽️ E. Hazard (De Bruyne)

⚽️ Lukaku (De Bruyne)

⚽️ Dzhikiya

All four of Belgium's goals were scored and assisted by former Chelsea players. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/AiAz5I4dpZ

— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 16, 2019