VRSALJKO BRILJIRAO PROTIV LIVERPOOLA, DALIĆ NE MOŽE BITI SRETNIJI: ‘Spremio je Manea u džep, bio je jedan od najboljih kod Atletica’

For the first month of the season I didn't even know that Vrsaljko was in our squad, I thought he is still at Inter since we already had 2 RBs. He didn't play a single minute until January. Then in Atleti's biggest game of the season he was one of the best players on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/CiDuJxOeVM

— أحمد حسيني (@A_Hossainy) February 18, 2020