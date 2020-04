[VIDEO] U JEKU PANDEMIJE KINEZI GRADE STADION KOJI ĆE POSRAMITI SVE OSTALE: U gradu iz kojeg je krenuo koronavirus gradi se nešto dosad neviđeno

#CSL soccer club Guangzhou Evergrande’s home stadium on Thur started construction in Guangzhou. Shaped in lotus, the stadium is scheduled to finish construction within three years and will be able to hold over 100,000 audiences, surpassing that of #CampNou (Rendering pics) pic.twitter.com/rPeprnyx8w

— Sports China (@PDChinaSports) April 16, 2020