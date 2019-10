[VIDEO] PREDSJEDNIK UZEO STVARI U SVOJE RUKE: Egipatski klub zabranio igračima Facebook i Instagram

"None of you are a allowed to have a Facebook page. Pick between Zamalek and your Facebook and Instagram page. Whoever opens a social media page I will fine him half his salary, and every time you post you will be fined." #ZamalekSC President #Mortada #Mansour

📹 @ARBFOOT pic.twitter.com/zI08hHp8o7

— Alfred Jones ⚽️🇰🇪 (@alfredjones254) October 16, 2019