Top @InStatFootball Index for forwards (and overall): #Messi at the top (4⃣0⃣1⃣). More in last @CIES_Football Weekly Post ➡️ https://t.co/UYTGSWsvwn #ziyech #mbappé #mahrez #dimaria pic.twitter.com/qTfVShmdrM

— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) December 9, 2019