VELIKANI NA NOGAMA: Najbolji mladi igrač objavio kada će konačno izabrati novi klub

📰 [SPORT] | Todibo for De Ligt

🔶 Barça has put on table the possibility that Jean Clair Todibo, the 19 year old French central, would go to Ajax on loan in an attempt to lower the price of De Ligt.

🔷 This could happen as the relations between Barça and Ajax are very good. pic.twitter.com/qnizK1EDxd

— BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) March 25, 2019