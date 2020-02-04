Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Skijanje

TUŽNO

VELIKA TRAGEDIJA POGODILA NAJBOLJU SKIJAŠICU NA SVIJETU: Shiffrin uzela pauzu od utrka, ne zna se kad se vraća

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net 17:55 04.02.2020

Amerikanka je uvjeljivo prva u općem poretku Svjetskogh kupa

Najbolja skijašica svijeta Amerikanka Mikaela Shiffrin povukla se iz Svjetskog kupa nakon što joj je u nedjelju iznenada umro otac, 65-godišnji Jeff Shiffrin.
Iz američkog Saveza objavili su kako se ona u nedjelju vratila u SAD iz Europe te da će još neko vrijeme biti u domovini.

Emotivan oproštaj

Zbog toga je Shiffrin propustila utrke u Sočiju proteklog vikenda, a nije sigurno kada će se vratiti Svjetskom kupu.

Od oca se oprostila dirljivom objavom na društvenim mrežama.

Shiffrin uvjerljivo vodi u ukupnom poretku Svjetskog kupa s 1225 bodova. Druga je Federica Brignone s 955 bodova, a treća je Slovakinja Petra Vlhova s 830

