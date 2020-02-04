VELIKA TRAGEDIJA POGODILA NAJBOLJU SKIJAŠICU NA SVIJETU: Shiffrin uzela pauzu od utrka, ne zna se kad se vraća

Amerikanka je uvjeljivo prva u općem poretku Svjetskogh kupa
Najbolja skijašica svijeta Amerikanka Mikaela Shiffrin povukla se iz Svjetskog kupa nakon što joj je u nedjelju iznenada umro otac, 65-godišnji Jeff Shiffrin.
Iz američkog Saveza objavili su kako se ona u nedjelju vratila u SAD iz Europe te da će još neko vrijeme biti u domovini.
Emotivan oproštaj
Zbog toga je Shiffrin propustila utrke u Sočiju proteklog vikenda, a nije sigurno kada će se vratiti Svjetskom kupu.
Od oca se oprostila dirljivom objavom na društvenim mrežama.
“My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension about the unexpected passing of my kindhearted, loving, caring, patient, wonderful father. Our mountains, our ocean, our sunrise, our heart, our soul, our everything. He taught us so many valuable lessons…but above everything else, he taught us the golden rule: be nice, think first. This is something I will carry with me forever. He was the firm foundation of our family and we miss him terribly. Thank you, from the depths of my heart, for respecting my family's privacy as we grieve during this unimaginable and devastating time.”—Courtesy of Mikaela’s Team 💔🙏
Shiffrin uvjerljivo vodi u ukupnom poretku Svjetskog kupa s 1225 bodova. Druga je Federica Brignone s 955 bodova, a treća je Slovakinja Petra Vlhova s 830
