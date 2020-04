VELIKA TALIJANSKA NADA DALA OGROMAN KOMPLIMENT HVATSKOM MAESTRU: ‘Gattuso mi je bio idol, ali Modrić…’

🎙️ Sandro Tonali

"Gennaro Gattuso was my idol. It's the hair's fault that I'm compared to Pirlo. It doesn't bother me, but it's not a suitable comparison for me. Having similarities is one thing, but on the pitch it's completely different."

