40-year old Ivo Karlovic knocks out 🇨🇦 Vasek Pospisil 7-6 6-4 7-5 in 1st Round at Australian Open… VP 49 winners & 18 unforced errors & loses!… Pospisil now 13-26 career record in Grand Slam singles matches #AusOpen #AustralianOpen

— John Horn (@SportsHorn) January 21, 2020