VATRENI PRIMILI SJAJNU VIJEST PAR SATI PRIJE UTAKMICE: Wales na Hrvatsku ide bez jednog od najboljih igrača

TEAM NEWS – DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN

Aaron Ramsey has failed to regain match fitness in time for this evening's game and is not included in the matchday squad.

