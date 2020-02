Cristiano Ronaldo has played eight games across all competitions in 2020.

⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs. Cagliari

⚽️ vs. Roma

⚽️⚽️ vs. Parma

⚽️ vs. Roma

⚽️ vs. Napoli

⚽️⚽️ vs. Fiorentina

⚽️ vs. Verona

⚽️ vs. Milan

He has scored in every single one. pic.twitter.com/m6QgjF8xtq

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2020