UŽIVO, SPEKTAKL NA SAN SIRU: Zlatan i Ronaldo zajedno na travnjaku poslije pet godina, Rebić od prve minute?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet for the first time since November 2015 when AC Milan takes on Juventus in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals today at 2:45 ET on ESPN+

Ronaldo’s team has won three of the previous seven meetings. pic.twitter.com/7xszT6cqlk

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 13, 2020