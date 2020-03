UŽIVO, ŠTO ĆE BITI S NACIONALNIM PRVENSTVIMA, KAD ĆE ZAVRŠITI NOGOMETNA SEZONA? Uefa, naime, ima dvije opcije

#BayernMunich have agreed to take a 20% pay-cut to help combat the #coronavirus outbreak in Germany.#BorussiaDortmund have also reportedly taken a pay-cut.

Check us out on: https://t.co/6xDsqBBq6k#BayernMunchen #Germany #Bundesliga #COVID2019 #covid19 #Coronavirusgermany #uk pic.twitter.com/G681cQ9Yp0

— The Goalpost – Latest Football News (@TGoalpost) March 25, 2020