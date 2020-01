HRVATSKA – ČEŠKA 22:21: Luka Stepančić majstorskim potezom zabio za pobjedu u zadnjim sekundama; Bila je dramatično

🚨 News just in from @HRStwitt 🇭🇷: centre back Luka Cindric is suffering from a minor knee injury and will miss tonight's match#ehfeuro2020 #dreamwinremember

📸© Jozo Cabraja / @kolektiffimages pic.twitter.com/lBQ6wmVhrp

— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 20, 2020