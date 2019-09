UZBUDLJIVA VEČER U EUROPI: Italija i Španjolska na korak do Eura, Ramos ušao u povijest, senzacija u Grčkoj, zabijali dinamovci…

MARCA:

Ramos has participated in more winning matches for his country than anyone in history.

Tonight equals Iker's 🇪🇸 167 appearances record.

Only 9 less than Buffon's European record & 17 away from world record-holder Ahmed Hassan. pic.twitter.com/ZYi3mJZUTp

— M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) September 8, 2019