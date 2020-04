‘UVRNUTA’ KARANTENSKA SVAKODNEVICA PROTIVNIKA VATRENIH NA EURU: ‘Ovo se neće svidjeti Southgateu i njihovim trenerima’

Kyle Walker is finally staying at home — to ogle strippers online, Walker was joined online by bored Three team-mate and Man Utd rival Marcus Rashford as Sancho added three ­emojis while Radhford offered a 'crying with laughter' emoji as the strippers got naked pic.twitter.com/fnlk5XofZo

— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) April 6, 2020