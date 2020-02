The Only Man EVER To Beat the the Big 3 in ONE Tournament!

David Nalbandian defeated Nadal (6-1, 6-2) Djokovic & Federer in the final of the 2007 Madrid Open. He won the Paris Masters the next week over Federer then Nadal in the finals!#atp #tennis https://t.co/VaqS87n95J

