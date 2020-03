TRENER MARKA ROGA DOBIO OTKAZ: Presudila mu posljednja tri mjeseca tijekom kojih niti jednom nije uspio pobijediti

BREAKING: Cagliari have SACKED Rolando Maran as their head coach. The man who just 3 months ago had Cagliari in 3️⃣rd place & felt like they were going to write a Cinderella story, gets the axe as the team has fallen to 11th place.

Football can be cruel ☠️

— Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) March 3, 2020