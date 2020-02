TRENER KOJI OBOŽAVA MANDŽUKIĆA PROGOVORIO O SVOJOJ BUDUĆNOSTI: Allegri otkrio: ‘Ako se to dogodi, više nikad neću raditi’

💬 Max Allegri:

"I'll be back at the end of the season, even if I'm getting used to the holidays. I must return. I don't know my future yet. I'm learning English for my personal culture, because when I go there I can't communicate."

Where will he end up next season?

👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ZRrlyKPqYw

— Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) February 20, 2020