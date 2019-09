TRENER KOJI JE OBOŽAVAO MANDŽUKIĆA PROGOVORIO O ODLASKU IZ JUVENTUSA: Uz to je upozorio svoj bivši klub tko bi mu mogao oteti titulu

The anti-Allegri squad is relentless. Even 3 months after his sacking, people are badmouthing him.

We get it. You didn’t like his playstyle. Move on.

11 trophies. 2 CL finals. Highest percentage of matches won out of all Juve managers.

Put some respect on his name. pic.twitter.com/CzWnwHeWdV

— Francesco (@JuveThoughts) September 13, 2019