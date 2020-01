TRAGEDIJA U ENGLESKOJ, U 40. GODINI IZNENADA PREMINUO BIVŠI NOGOMETAŠ: Dirljive poruke preplavile društvene mreže

Very sad news about Chris Barker passing away so young. He joined City in 2002 from Barnsley for £600k and made 180 appearances for the club before leaving for QPR in 2007. He was a solid, no nonsense defender, winning a player of the year award during his time here. RIP Chris. pic.twitter.com/9Q0rk9KDcM

— Bluebirds Past (@BluebirdsPast) January 2, 2020