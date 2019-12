TOPNICI FRANCUSKOM VELIKANU ODUZIMAJU GOLGETERA? Arteta je pronašao prvo veliko pojačanje

According to a Le10Sport Exclusive, Arsenal want to sign Moussa Dembele and sell one of Aubameyang / Lacazette in January. If we can get Dembele (23) for a similar price, this would be a really good move for the club in the long term. #AFC pic.twitter.com/ZqPLKXcoGq

— PB (@OliPriceBates) December 24, 2019