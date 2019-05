TO SE ZOVE PEH: Liverpool je prvi klub u povijesti Premier lige kojem se ovo dogodilo

Liverpool’s final points total of 9️⃣7️⃣ would have won the PL in 25 of the 27 seasons since the competition started.

The only totals higher have been by Man City in the last 2️⃣ seasons (100 last season & 98 this season) pic.twitter.com/ZXUBt7KYKi

— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 12, 2019