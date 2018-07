Six players have now scored for #CRO at the 2018 #WorldCup:

⚽️ Luka Modric

⚽️ Ivan Rakitic

⚽️ Ante Rebic

⚽️ Ivan Perisic

⚽️ Milan Badelj

⚽️ Mario Mandzukic

No team has produced more goalscorers during this tournament. pic.twitter.com/CzEQ2kbMFs

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 1, 2018