TITE IZNENADIO IZBOROM KAPETANA ZA HRVATSKU: Novi vođa Brazila nahvalio Vatrenog s kojim vodi bitke u prvenstvu

Gabriel Jesus will be the first 21-year old to wear Brazil's no.9 shirt in a FIFA World Cup, since Ronaldo last did in 1998.

The Manchester City striker is to captain the Seleção vs Croatia tomorrow. [edit via @BleacherReport] pic.twitter.com/gZTzFQdS5T

— Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) June 2, 2018