TEŠKI TRENUCI ZA MMA LEGENDU: Jedan od najvećih boraca u povijesti UFC-a doživio srčani udar

First I ever wrote in '90 What I Like I like smiling faces, And showering kisses. I like warm embraces, And near misses. I like life on the edge, And the smell of the rain. I like making a pledge, That will always remain. I like tender tickles, And the heat of the fight. I like the taste of pickles, And the motivation of fright. But most of all, I like love, And life, and you, That’s what I like. R