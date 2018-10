2️⃣ #ATP stars left.

Only 1️⃣ can lift the @SH_RolexMasters 🏆.

Will it be @DjokerNole or @borna_coric?

Read Preview ➡️ https://t.co/W3IW5GnCFM pic.twitter.com/SJP6pfl1q6

— ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) October 13, 2018