This is the biggest win of my life. Matches like this, in front of the best fans in the world are all I dreamed about when I started playing tennis. I am proud to be the part of the great group of players. We did this together @marincilic @ivan_dodig @pavicmate @frankoskugor l must congratulate @bigfoe1998 it was a great fight man…💪 In the end, non of this would be possible without the FANS. Atmosphere you guys created today was just crazy. You gave me the strength to win. Because of you, I will always remember this day. Next stop: FINAL @daviscuptennis