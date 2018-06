TREĆA SREĆA ZA HALEP: Osvojila je Roland Garros i postala prva Rumunjka sa Grand slamom u posljednjih 40 godina

Simona Halep has done it! The Romanian just won her first Grand Slam title after a remarkable 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Sloane Stephens in the #FrenchOpen final. The world No. 1 showed incredible resilience, as things could have gotten out of hand after she dropped the first. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/aRgOClz7fU

