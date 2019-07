TALIJANSKI TENISAČ SPASIO DEVET MEČ LOPTI U DVA DANA: Kad se čini da će izgubiti, on sve iznenadi

Lorenzo Sonego in Kitzbuhel this week:

R1: Saves 8 MPs against Delbonis

R2: Saves 1 MP against Carballes Baena

Quick tip for Verdasco, who awaits in the QF: Don’t EVER let him know you’re match point up. Tell the umpire to casually mess up the score announcements if needed.

— Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) July 31, 2019