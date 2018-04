ŠPANJOLSKI VELIKAN TENISA VRAĆA SE NAKON OZLJEDE: ‘Ovo su za mene bili teški mjeseci’

The draw is out in Valencia and @DavidFerrer87 will take on Alexander Zverev in the opening rubber followed by @RafaelNadal against @Kohlscribbler

🇪🇸🆚🇩🇪 #DavisCup pic.twitter.com/CSn8JBcuvn

— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) April 5, 2018