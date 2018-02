REVOLUCIJA U SVIJETU TENISA: ITF potvrdio – Svjetsko prvenstvo umjesto Davis Cupa, evo kako će to izgledati

Great move by the ITF by the looks of things to turn the Davis Cup into a proper World Cup of tennis with a one-week, season-ending event.

Huge $3 billion, 25-year investment in conjunction with footballer Gerard Pique.

18 countries. Round-Robin. Got to be good news. pic.twitter.com/ybOsDOBJqQ

— David Law (@DavidLawTennis) February 26, 2018