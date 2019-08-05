Bivša australska tenisačica rođena u Osijeku Jelena Dokić ponovno se pohvalila da je od listopada 2018. godine do kolovoza ove godine izgubila blizu 50 kilograma
Bivša australska tenisačica rođena u Osijeku Jelena Dokić (35) na svojem se Instagram profilu ponovno se pohvalila da je od listopada 2018. godine do kolovoza ove godine izgubila blizu 50 kilograma, odnosno da se sa tadašnji 120 kilograma spustila na današnjih oko 70 u ovom trenutku, ako ne i manje… To je napravila na način da je na društvenim mrežama objavila fotografije s ljetovanja u Hrvatskoj i tako pokazala svoju zavidnu figuru. Svojim sjajnim izgledom ostavila je bez teksta pratitelje na Instagramu…
Good morning!!☀️🌊💦 Another beautiful summer morning in Croatia and I am in full vacation mode. Morning swims are the best.
Jelena uistinu blista, mnogi smatraju da izgleda bolje nego u igračkim danima. Bivša 4. tenisačica na svijetu prema WTA ljestvici rekla je, prenio je krajem ožujka britanski tabloid Daily Mail, da se udebljala jer je nezdravo jela kako bi se pomirila s činjenicom da se umirovila te da od sramote što ima 120 kilograma nije izlazila iz kuće. Dokić je na Instagramu priložila i fotografije svoje transformacije i rekla je da se želi vratiti u igračku formu, odnosno da želi smršavjeti do 66 kilograma. Čini se kako je sad negdje i došla na tu kilažu…
Transformation!!! This a 6 month progress before and after photo. Over 30 kgs lost and I am half way. My journey continues and I am very happy with what I have been able to achieve so far but there is still a lot of work to be done. I know that getting down to my optimal weight and losing the rest of the weight won't be easy and it will get tougher from here as I get closer to my goal weight but I am extremely motivated and confident as I know I have @jennycraigausnz by my side and supporting me all the way.
Summer nights and sunsets in beautiful Croatia!!! No filter.
“Izdržat ću osude, negativnost i promatranja koji ponekad dolaze s javnom životom i prisutnošću na društvenim mrežama kako bi sebe i svoju muku izložila i nadam se inspirirala, motivirala i pomogla drugima, posebice ženama”, napisala je Dokić na Instagramu.
Jelena je bila jako nesretna i nesigurna i utjehu je pronalazila u hrani. Ljudi su bili u potpunom šoku kada su vidjeli da Jelena, koja je slovila za jednu od najatraktivnijih tenisačica svijeta, ima čak 120 kilograma. Zbog izgleda i komentara koji su kružili na društvenim mrežama bilo joj je neugodno izaći iz kuće. Počela se povlačiti u sebe, svjesna svog izgleda, stanja u koje se dovela…
Progress!!!💪💪 I thought I would brave the judgment,negativity and scrutiny that sometimes comes with being in the public eye and on social media and put myself and my struggles out there and hopefully inspire,motivate and help others,especially women. The photo on the left and the start of my weight loss journey is a hard one to post and look at.I was unhealthy and unfit but even more importantly I was so unhappy,with no confidence.I didn't want to go out of the house and I even turned down work opportunities because I was so insecure and unhappy. That's where @jennycraigausnz comes in and they have changed my life.I didn't know what I was in for when I first tried the program but very quickly I discovered just how easy and convenient it is and just how tasty the food is.I love the fact that my food portions are all set with almost no prep time and more than 70 menu items to choose from without jeopardising my weight loss. My favourite part is having my own consultant who I get to see once a week and who supports me every step of the way.That support has been life changing.Not just from my consultant but from the whole team at @jennycraigausnz . That is what I love the most with @jennycraigausnz ,it's a team effort and you feel like you are a part of the family and you are all on the weight loss journey together. It's not just about weight loss either but about having a healthy and balanced lifestyle and developing healthy but sustainable habits for the rest of your life. While I don't want to talk about the kilos too much,I have lost almost 20 kilos between the 2nd and 3rd picture alone.All due to @jennycraigausnz and their incredible Rapid Results program. I hope I can inspire and motivate you all.No matter what you are trying to achieve,IT CAN BE DONE.I am half way on my weight loss journey and very excited about what is ahead.
Planking my way into Monday!!! Motivation is what gets you started but habit is what keeps you going. Exercising and moving my body is now my routine and a part of my lifestyle. I try to do something almost everyday.It doesn't always have to be a tough workout,it can just be an easy walk. Moving my body keeps me physically fit,mentally clear and focused as well as a lot happier. It's not about the weight on the scale or what size of clothing I am but about feeling good on the inside and about being healthy,positive and happy.
U siječnju je ove godine u intervjuu za Sunday Herald Sun otkrila kako se tako naglo udebljala:
“Bačena sam u mirovinu i nisam znala kojim ću smjerom krenuti jer nikako za to nisam bila spremna i tako sam se počela debljati. Kada ste profesionalni sportaš, živite u mjehuriću koji nije stvaran. Sve se radi za vas… trening, hrana, putovanja, upravljanje pa se nije lako vratiti u pravi život.
It's officially out!!! The new version of my bestselling book is out and available now. This is a little video of the new version of my book at a bookstore in Melbourne at the front of the store on the main book display.Very cool.
Dokić je 2017. godine u knjizi “Neslomljiva” otkrila da ju je njezin otac Damir Dokić tijekom teniske karijere zlostavljao. Jelena je u knjizi navela da ju je otac, nakon što je 2000. godine izgubila na turniru du Maurier Open u Kanadu, toliko izudarao da se bila onesvijestila. Tenisačica je također istaknula da ju je otac tukao kožnim remenom ako bi imala slab trening te da ju je u radnim čizmama udarao po nogama do te mjere da bi krvarila i dobivala masnice.
