NEPREPOZNATLJIVI ĐOKOVIĆ DOŽIVIO NOVI DEBAKL: Bivši prvi tenisač bez ikakvih šansi protiv 47. igrača svijeta

World No. 47 @BenoitPaire ends Novak Djokovic's 21-match win streak against Frenchmen, beating 6-time champion 6-3, 6-4 in #MiamiOpen 2R. Djokovic was 58-1 vs. FRA since 2010 @DavisCup final. He's now lost 3 straight matches for 1st time since ending 2007 with 5 straight losses.

— ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) March 23, 2018