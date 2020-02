Very poor tiebreak played by Jamie&Bethanie!In all the years Ive watched Jamie,Ive never seen him serve as poorly&both let a lot of balls drop

Congrats to Mektic on his 1st ever Grand Slam&his parter defended her title she won w Ram last year

A day of surprises @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/45QP37r4Ug

— Lolita (@LoliLondon) February 1, 2020