MARIN ČILIĆ ZABRINUO SVE SVOJE NAVIJAČE: Australian Open na kojem brani finale se bliži, a on odustaje od turnira

I am sad to announce I have had to pull out of the @maharashtraopen. My sincerest apologies to the fans and organizers. I was looking forward to returning, however, my knee pains that began toward the end of the season have escalated. Treatments during the short off season have been helping but there is still a ways to go and I cannot go into this tournament knowing I am not currently able to give 100%. I will miss celebrating New Year’s in India this year as I have done for so many years now, but I hope to continue my New Year’s tradition there next year! Happy Holidays to all and I look forward to seeing many of you in Australia! 😊💪🏼