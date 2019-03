KYRGIOS BEZ DLAKE NA JEZIKU: Zločesti dečko svjetskog tenisa očitao lekciju svima nakon što je Đoković ispao iz Indian Wellsa

Lol yeah, something has to be wrong with him right? I lose to Kholi and get absolutely shredded ‘same old kyrgios’ how about the guy is just good? And he knows how to win matches? Hate this, why we always gotta kiss these guys when they lose 😂 https://t.co/4nwxBWUiQi

— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) March 12, 2019