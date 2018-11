KRAJANU PREKIPJELO PA NAJAVIO ŽALBU: ‘Ako se ovako nastavi, mi imamo odgovor!’

🇫🇷 1-2 🇭🇷@p2hugz and @nmahut earn France its first point against Croatia in the Davis Cup final.

Read More ▶️ https://t.co/KWvIV2rOYV pic.twitter.com/CZpkEY4myc

— Global Analytica (@AnalyticaGlobal) November 24, 2018