KOMENTAR NET.HR-a: Zašto je Federer donio drastičnu odluku nakon teškog poraza od 175. tenisača svijeta?

Federer, only 100 points behind Nadal, will have looks at getting the #1 ranking back, even without playing on clay.

Nadal has a ton of points to defend in the next few months, no margin for error:

Monte Carlo – 1000

Barcelona – 500

Madrid – 1000

Rome – 180

French Open – 2000

— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) March 24, 2018