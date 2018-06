KIŠA PREKINULA NEIZVJESNI ČETVRTFINALNI MEČ ROLAND GARROSA: Nastavak u četvrtak

Both of today's men's quarters have been stopped due to 🌧️.

Diego Schwartzman leads (!) Rafa Nadal 6-4, 3-2 (up a break in second)

Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro knotted at 5-5. pic.twitter.com/R6VWA3jmG1

— SI Tennis (@SI_Tennis) June 6, 2018