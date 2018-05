KARLOVIĆ ISPAO U DRUGOM KOLU: Div sa Šalate bez rješenja protiv Gojowcyka

A ✅ in the winner's column 👏

🇩🇪 Peter Gojowczyk improves to 3-0 lifetime against Ivo Karlovic with a 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(1) victory. @genevaopen pic.twitter.com/BzjUhManrY

— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 21, 2018