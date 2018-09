IZBORNIK SAD-A NAHVALIO HRVATE NAKON PORAZA: ‘Mislim da Hrvatska ima dobre izglede u finalu’

"This is the most special moment of my whole life…by far!"

🇭🇷 @borna_coric is 3-0 in #DavisCup 5th rubbers and has just sent Croatia into the 2018 #DavisCupFinal!

🇭🇷3️⃣🆚2️⃣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/V9XBNgRJLg

— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 16, 2018