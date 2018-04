IVO KARLOVIĆ UŠAO U TENISKU POVIJEST: ‘Sretan sam zbog ovog uspjeha’

History in Houston!@ivokarlovic, 39, becomes the oldest #ATP semi-finalist since @JimmyConnors at 1993 San Francisco. If he beats Tennys Sandgren, Karlovic will become the oldest finalist since Ken Rosewall, 43, won the 1977 Hong Kong 🏆.

Read More ➡️ https://t.co/Jy7FROpty0 pic.twitter.com/QxkG0h1gwI

— ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) April 13, 2018