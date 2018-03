HRVATSKI TENISAČ BRILJIRA U PAROVIMA: Mate Pavić izborio novo četvrtfinale na Australian Openu

Two Croatians have reached the quarterfinals of the @AustralianOpen! @cilic_marin will go against @RafaelNadal while Mate Pavić and his doubles partner Oliver Marach will try to beat Daniell and Inglot to progress to the doubles semifinals. We wish them the best of luck! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/4PJacogDNX

— Croatia Open Umag (@CroatiaOpenUmag) January 22, 2018