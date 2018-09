FRANCUZI IZABRALI PODLOGU I ODREDILI CIJENE ULAZNICA: Samo rijetki si mogu priuštiti gledati Hrvatsku u pohodu na Davis Cup naslov

The 2018 #DavisCupFinal between 🇫🇷 France and 🇭🇷 Croatia will be played on a clay court at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on 23-25 November!

🇫🇷🆚🇭🇷 #DavisCup pic.twitter.com/QuMLtf1AhU

— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 24, 2018