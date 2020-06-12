Na Instagramu ju prati 270 tisuća ljudi, pogledajte zašto
Ako volite tenis, morate voljeti i nju. Brenda Patea djevojka je poznatog, mladog i vrlo uspješnog tenisača Aleksandera Zvereva.
Mnogi su se obradovali jer Novak Đoković i Goran Ivanišević u sklopu teniskog spektakla Adria Tour u Zadar dovode Zvereva, ali mnoge će oči sigurno biti uperene u njegovu zgodnu djevojku.
[FOTO] POZNATI NOGOMETAŠ POKAZAO KAKO PROVODI VRIJEME S OBITELJI NA PLAŽI: Svi gledaju samo u obline njegove supruge
Brenda i Alex u vezi su već četiri godine, a onda radi kao model za poznate robne marke. Par će najprije posjetiti Beograd u kojem će se odigrati prvi mečevi jakog turnira.
Na Instagramu ju prati 270 tisuća ljudi, pogledajte zašto:
View this post on Instagram
Stop chasing ‘the extra’. It’s always to good to have dreams as they give your day a purpose and a reason for you to wake up in the morning. But when you achieve something in life, learn to celebrate it instead of feeling unhappy about how much more you could have achieved or how well you could have done to achieve more. You must set goals for yourself but you must never make them the eventual purpose of your life because when you have your eyes set on something extra, you will never feel contended with what you have right now.☀️💛
Imaš komentar?