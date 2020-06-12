Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
BRENDA PATEA

[FOTO] PREZGODNA MANEKENKA USKORO STIŽE U HRVATSKU: Sve će oči biti uperene u djevojku slavnog tenisača

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 10:46 12.06.2020

Na Instagramu ju prati 270 tisuća ljudi, pogledajte zašto

Ako volite tenis, morate voljeti i nju. Brenda Patea djevojka je poznatog, mladog i vrlo uspješnog tenisača Aleksandera Zvereva.

Mnogi su se obradovali jer Novak Đoković i Goran Ivanišević u sklopu teniskog spektakla Adria Tour u Zadar dovode Zvereva, ali mnoge će oči sigurno biti uperene u njegovu zgodnu djevojku.

View this post on Instagram

buenas noches ✨🌴

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

Brenda i Alex u vezi su već četiri godine, a onda radi kao model za poznate robne marke. Par će najprije posjetiti Beograd u kojem će se odigrati prvi mečevi jakog turnira.

Na Instagramu ju prati 270 tisuća ljudi, pogledajte zašto:

View this post on Instagram

20 hours ago 🌊☀️🐳

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

View this post on Instagram

Good night Relax your soul & have a peaceful sleep ✨

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

View this post on Instagram

Moments ☀️

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

View this post on Instagram

Morning 🍊

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

View this post on Instagram

happy Sunday 💙

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

