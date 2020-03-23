[FOTO] POZNATA AUSTRALSKO-SRPSKA TENISAČICA RODOM IZ OSIJEKA PLAČE ZBOG ZAGREBA: ‘Teško je gledati ove strahovite prizore’

View this post on Instagram

On top of Corona virus,a terrible series of earthquakes hit Croatia yesterday and the epicentre was right in the heart of the capital city Zagreb. I have close friends and family there,my partner was born in Zagreb and I was born in Croatia,it’s my second home and it’s hard to watch these terrible images and see that the streets that I walk in every year when I go on holiday are so badly damaged and that the people that I know well were close to being badly hurt. It’s hard to comprehend that on top of what we are facing with Covid-19 that something like this can happen. The city is badly damaged,the hospitals and churches are in ruins,people have no home to return to and the women that have just given birth or that are about to give birth are standing outside in very cold conditions because hospitals have collapsed. Thank you to everyone who is helping rebuild and helping the most vulnerable and thank you to all the nurses,doctors,firefighters,police…..etc. I am sending all my thoughts,love,prayers and good wishes to Zagreb and stay strong.We are with you.Don’t lose faith. To all my Croatian followers and supporters,I hope you are all doing well in these terrible times. Drzi se Zagrebe!!! 🙏🙏😔😔😢😢💔💔💔💔 #zagreb #croatia #zagrebcity #sad #sadness #heartbreak #earthquake #terrible #disaster #secondhome #staystrong #prayforzagreb #prayforcroatia #croatia🇭🇷 #lovecroatia #🇭🇷 #zagrebearthquake #strong #unite #cometogether #gradzagreb #hrvatska #hrvatska🇭🇷 #love #staystrongcroatia #pray