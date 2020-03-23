[FOTO] POZNATA AUSTRALSKO-SRPSKA TENISAČICA RODOM IZ OSIJEKA PLAČE ZBOG ZAGREBA: ‘Teško je gledati ove strahovite prizore’

‘Šaljem vam svoju ljubav, molitve, dobre želje, Zagrebe, budi jak. Mi smo uz tebe’
Bivša australska tenisačica rođena u Osijeku Jelena Dokić (36) utučena je zbog potresa, koji su jučer rano jutros pogodili glavni grad Hrvatske, Zagreb.
Usred vrhunca koronavirusa
On top of Corona virus,a terrible series of earthquakes hit Croatia yesterday and the epicentre was right in the heart of the capital city Zagreb. I have close friends and family there,my partner was born in Zagreb and I was born in Croatia,it’s my second home and it’s hard to watch these terrible images and see that the streets that I walk in every year when I go on holiday are so badly damaged and that the people that I know well were close to being badly hurt. It’s hard to comprehend that on top of what we are facing with Covid-19 that something like this can happen. The city is badly damaged,the hospitals and churches are in ruins,people have no home to return to and the women that have just given birth or that are about to give birth are standing outside in very cold conditions because hospitals have collapsed. Thank you to everyone who is helping rebuild and helping the most vulnerable and thank you to all the nurses,doctors,firefighters,police…..etc. I am sending all my thoughts,love,prayers and good wishes to Zagreb and stay strong.We are with you.Don’t lose faith. To all my Croatian followers and supporters,I hope you are all doing well in these terrible times. Drzi se Zagrebe!!! 🙏🙏😔😔😢😢💔💔💔💔 #zagreb #croatia #zagrebcity #sad #sadness #heartbreak #earthquake #terrible #disaster #secondhome #staystrong #prayforzagreb #prayforcroatia #croatia🇭🇷 #lovecroatia #🇭🇷 #zagrebearthquake #strong #unite #cometogether #gradzagreb #hrvatska #hrvatska🇭🇷 #love #staystrongcroatia #pray
“Usred vrhunca koronavirusa, serija strahovitih zemljotresa pogodila je Hrvatsku jučer, epicentar je bio Zagreb, prijestolnica, srce ove zemlje. Imam bliske prijatelje i obitelj tamo, moj partner je rođen u Zagrebu i ja sam rođena u Hrvatskoj, to je moja druga kuća, zato je teško gledati ove strahovite prizore, vidjeti ulice kojima sam išla svakog dana kad sam dolazila na odmor, sada su uništene, bliski ljudi su bili na ivici teških ozljeda.”
‘Žene koje su tek rodile morale su stajati s bebama na hladnoći’
Posebno su za Jelenu, bivšu srpsku profesionalnu igračicu koja ima australsku putovnicu, bile potresne scene ispred rodilišta…
“Grad je pretrpio teška oštećenja, bolnice i crkve su u ruševinama, ljudi se ne mogu vratiti u svoje domove, žene koje su tek rodile morale su stajati s bebama na hladnoći, bolnice su u kolapsu. Hvala svima koji pomažu da se ponovo stane na noge, hvala sestrama, ljekarima, vatrogascima, policiji…”
‘Zagrebe, budi jak’
“Šaljem vam svoju ljubav, molitve, dobre želje, Zagrebe, budi jak. Mi smo uz tebe, ne gubi vjeru. Poruka mojim hrvatskim pratiteljima i svima koji me podržavaju iz ove zemlje, nadam se da ste dobro u ovim teškim vremenima. Drži se, Zagrebe”, napisala je Jelena, koju je potres doveo na rub suza.
