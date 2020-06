View this post on Instagram

Treba nokte za po doma nalakirat.. joj ljudi,drz'te se💗 Kako bi moj najdrazi 2Pac rekao:.. Every once in a while, I reminisce And wonder how we ever came to this I miss the better days Better days, better days, hey! (Better days) Thinkin' bout better days Better days, better days, better days Hey! Better days Got me thinkin bout better days