FEDERER ŠKOLOVAO DIMITROVA: Švicarski majstor u finalu za samo 53 minute stigao do 97. turnirskog naslova karijere

Tour-level 🏆 No. 97

Third @abnamrowtt 🏆@rogerfederer caps a memorable week in Rotterdam with a 62 62 victory for the title

➡️➡️ https://t.co/Q7DwcGkGmt pic.twitter.com/3if0oNgTuW

— ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) February 18, 2018