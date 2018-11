FEDERER PREKO FOGNINIJA DO NOVOG REKORDA: Opet je bacio rukavicu u lice Rafaelu Nadalu

The pursuit of tour-level 🏆 No.💯 begins for @rogerfederer.

What did you think of his win against Fognini @RolexPMasters?

Read More ➡️ https://t.co/PgJ7byomF1 pic.twitter.com/BLjoan8gnf

— ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) November 1, 2018